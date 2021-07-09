in News, Technology

Army Conducts Market Research for Cloud-Based Common Application Platform

The U.S. Army has sought information on vendors with capabilities to provide a cloud-based common application platform.

Mission and Installation Contracting Command in West Point, New York, plans to use the platform to “collect application data and through batching, provide the information to open files on candidates applying to the United States Military Academy at West Point,” according to a sources sought notice posted Thursday. 

The service expects to compete the requirement as a small business set-aside program on the condition that two or more qualified small vendors respond to the request for information.

The command has asked interested stakeholders to identify possible subcontracting, teaming or joint venture arrangements, provide pricing information and delivery schedules, share insights on how the Army can structure the contract requirements to promote competition and offer recommendations to improve the acquisition approach for the platform.

Responses are due July 13.

