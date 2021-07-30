Army Orders Additional Wavestream Block Upconverters for Tactical Comms

Wavestream, a Gilat Satellite Networks subsidiary, will provide the U.S. Army with additional 50W Ka-band block upconverters under a multi-million-dollar program sustainment award to support the service branch’s communications requirements.

Gilat said Thursday the Army initially used the Wavestream-built Matchbox 50Ka MIL in the Warfighter Information Network-Tactical Increment 1, which gives soldiers access to a full range of at-the-halt data, voice and video communications.

More than 5,000 high performance Ka-band BUCs are currently deployed to support Comms-on-the-Quick-Halt tactical communications worldwide.

WIN-T is the backbone of the Army’s current and future tactical communications network. It provides soldiers with advanced network management tools and data, voice and video communications through satellite and line-of-sight communications nodes.

If you’re interested in the U.S. Army, then check out Potomac Officers Club’s 6th Annual Army Forum coming up on Aug. 12. Click here to learn more and visit the POC Events page to see more upcoming GovCon events.