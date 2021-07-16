in News, Technology

Army Receives Integrated Reconnaissance & Surveillance Aircraft From Sierra Nevada

Army Receives Integrated Reconnaissance & Surveillance Aircraft From Sierra Nevada

Sierra Nevada Corp. has delivered another Mission Enhancement Kit for the King Air 350 aircraft to the U.S. Army in an effort to expand the capabilities of its fleet of enhanced medium altitude reconnaissance and surveillance systems.

The seventh fully integrated MEK aircraft delivery is part of a contract from the Army, which has acquired 16 kits from SNC to date, the global aerospace and national security company said Thursday.

The King Air 350 MEK is designed to generate more engine performance, lessen overall sound signature for enhanced stealthy operations, increase fly time and enable take off on shorter runways. The modifications are aimed at providing improved aircraft performance and safety as well as multi-mission and special mission capabilities, according to SNC.

Two more MEK integrated aircraft are scheduled for delivery in 2021. Contract work is being conducted at the company’s facilities in Hagerstown, Maryland.

SNC is a prime systems integrator with over 15 years of experience in King Air modification and integration work in support of government and military customers.

