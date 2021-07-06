in Contract Awards, News

Army Selects Texas A&M Center for Virtual Proving Ground Development Project

Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station will help U.S. Army researchers create a digital testing platform for autonomous vehicle algorithms under a potential five-year, $24 million cooperative agreement.

The project will focus on building virtual proving grounds where researchers can experiment with artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies as part of Distributed Autonomous Robotic Experiments and Simulations program, Texas A&M University said Monday.

Texas A&M researchers will perform contract work at the Innovation Proving Ground, a planned university facility that will include full instrumentation and 5G capabilities to support visual, thermal, lidar and radar data collection work during AI evaluations.

Srikanth Saripalli, lead principal investigator for DARES at Texas A&M, said the university team will link up its Army counterpart at the Robotics Research Collaboration Campus in Maryland to test autonomous vehicle systems at multiple locations at the same time.

Andrew Ladas, an ARL program manager, said the partnership seeks to accelerate fundamental research in autonomy and AI/ML to facilitate human-agent teaming efforts.

Andrew LadasArmy Research Laboratoryautonomous vehicleGovconResearchSrikanth SaripalliTexas A&M Engineering

