Army to Use Microsoft Azure for Coastal Storm Modeling System Demonstration

Microsoft has partnered with the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center to help the latter expand its climate modeling capacity through artificial intelligence services and cloud-based predictive analytics tools.

The company and ERDC will use the Azure Government cloud computing service for a code scalability demonstration of an integrated modeling system designed to enable the Army Corps of Engineers laboratory to simulate coastal storms, USACE said Wednesday.

Work under the cooperative research and development agreement between Microsoft and the center includes running the coastal storm modeling system on Azure and simulating a North Atlantic Coast sea level rise value not previously tested to determine the scalability of the CSTORM-MS code.

The partnership also seeks to provide researchers with an opportunity to apply model results and replicate the workflow on their affected coastlines.

Overall, the effort is aimed at enhancing ERDC’s climate modeling and natural disaster resilience planning as CSTORM-MS models are used for evaluating flood risk reduction measures and determining storm-related risks to coastal communities.