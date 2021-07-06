ASRC Federal to Provide NOAA With Engineering Support Services Under EMOSS-VI Contract; Jennifer Felix Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, July 6, 2021 — An ASRC Federal subsidiary will work under NOAA’s $67 million Engineering Mission Operations Support Services VI contract and support the agency’s deployment, management and collection of data from satellite programs, GovCon Wire reported June 25.

ASRC Federal Space and Defense will provide NOAA with engineering services for instruments on the Meteorological Operational satellites, and engineering configuration management of spacecraft databases and products for the agency’s satellite constellation.

“Having worked with NOAA on a variety of satellite-oriented projects over the last decade, our team is excited to expand upon our engineering analysis services and further assist NOAA in strengthening its operational satellite systems,” said Jennifer Felix, president and CEO at ASRC Federal and a 2021 Wash100 awardee.

About Executive Mosaic

Founded in 2002, Executive Mosaic is a leadership organization and media company. It provides its members an opportunity to learn from peer business executives and government thought leaders while providing an interactive forum to develop key business and partnering relationships.

Executive Mosaic offers highly coveted executive events, breaking business news on the Government Contracting industry, and delivers robust and reliable content through seven influential websites and four consequential E-newswires. Executive Mosaic is headquartered in Tysons Corner, VA.