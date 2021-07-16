Attivo Networks Partners With DOD to Develop Cyber Deception, Defense Tool; Todd Helfrich Quoted

Attivo Networks, a provider of defense and deception technologies, is collaborating with the Department of Defense to deliver the latest active defense tools intended to support warfighters’ adversary management.

The company said Thursday its ThreatDefend platform is designed to be capable of deploying attack intelligence to the Common Operating Picture and uses modernized deception and machine learning strategies in detecting, deceiving and diverting adversaries.

The platform took part in a planning wargame exercise, Attivo Networks’ fourth cyber exercise in support of the DOD, where it demonstrated its capability to derail the attackers’ discovery and movements.

Attivo also received a Small Business Innovation and Research contract through the AFWERX/AFVentures aimed at using a unified risk management system to minimize active directory exposure.

“Active Directory plays a critical role in basic network operations. However, it also helps adversaries determine which personas and high-value assets to attack,” said Todd Helfrich, Attivo Networks’ vice president of federal.

The company added that the hardware and software components of the ThreatDefend platform are now available through the cybersecurity tools category of the DOD Information Network Approved Products List.

In 2019, Attivo entered an Other Transaction prototype deal with the Defense Innovation Unit in support of the department’s active cyber defense requirements.