Avion-led Team to Provide Engineering Support for Army Aviation Engine Program Under $70M Task Order

Avion Solutions, a Huntsville, Alabama-based small business, has secured a $70 million task order from the U.S. Army for aviation turbine engineering and program management services.

The company said Wednesday it will lead a team of five subcontractors to deliver business and operations, engineering, acquisition logistics and integrated product support for the Army Aviation Turbine Engine Project Office within five years.

IronMountain Solutions, PeopleTec, Tecolote Research, Torch Technologies and Science Applications International Corp. will help the prime contractor in supporting the Army’s Improved Turbine Engine, T700, T55 and other power generation projects.

“This task order enables Avion Solutions and our employee-owners to expand our support to the Warfighter by providing solutions to the challenges of developing, integrating and managing Army Aviation propulsion systems,” said Chad Donald, president and CEO of Avion.

The Army awarded the task order through the One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services governmentwide acquisition contract.