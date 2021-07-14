AWS Unveils Program for Public Sector Startups; Sandy Carter Quoted

Amazon Web Services has introduced an acceleration program to help startups speed up the development of cloud-based technologies for public sector consumers.

The AWS Public Sector Startup Ramp program seeks to provide member startups access to technical training and support, AWS Promotional Credit and technical experts as they build platforms on AWS in support of defense, space, health care and national and local government agencies, Manpreet Mattu, global lead for VC and startups business development for the public sector at AWS, wrote in a blog posted Tuesday.

“We are excited to launch the AWS Startup Ramp in India where there is incredible opportunity for startups to solve public sector challenges through their innovative solutions. This global initiative is a critical way for us to support startups who are using technology to change the world,” said Sandy Carter, vice president of public sector partners and programs at AWS.

Pre-revenue startups can apply to the AWS Startup Ramp program’s Innovator tier, while early-stage companies with up to $10 million in revenue can apply to the Member tier.

TraceX, Whrrl and Unmiti are among the startups that worked with AWS through the acceleration program.