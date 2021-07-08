Axellio Receives Army’s Follow-On Contract to Expand Packet Capture System Deployment; Bill Miller Quoted

Axellio will expand the development of its packet capture system intended to monitor and identify suspicious activities in the U.S. Army’s Garrison networks after securing a follow-on $25.7 million contract award.

The packet capture node, or PacketXpress, is designed to keep and distribute network traffic with a maximum speed of 100 Gbps and will be deployed to more sites for three additional years, the cybersecurity company said Wednesday.

“The U.S. Army is very satisfied with the results of the program to this point. So much so that it wants to expand the efforts to additional areas,” said Lt. Col. Michael Lind, product manager for cyber platforms and systems at the service branch’s Defensive Cyber Operations.

Axellio completed the integration of the node to the DCO system on May 25 under the original contract the company won in September 2020.

Bill Miller, CEO of Axellio, said the threat detection and response technology it has developed is “clearly a perfect fit for the Army” as it helps in defending its networks from cyber attacks.