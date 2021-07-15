BAE Systems Receives $62M Army Contract to Supply Advanced Missile Warning System

The U.S. Army has awarded BAE Systems a $62 million contract for next generation missile warning systems designed to support threat detection capabilities of aircrews in contested environments.

BAE Systems’ delivery of the 2-Color Advanced Warning Systems is part of the Limited Interim Missile Warning System and covers the third of four production lots, the defense contractor said Wednesday.

2CAWS has an open system architecture, two-color infrared sensors created for speedy detection of targets and a system processor that complies with modular open system approach standards.

The technology also features advanced machine learning algorithms for missile warning to enable operation in complex environments and fast delivery of accurate updates.

Chris Austin, director of threat detection solutions at BAE Systems, said the company will use its expertise on Quick Reaction Capability programs to safeguard Army’s current and future aircraft and pilots.