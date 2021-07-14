BAE Systems Taps Spirent’s Federal Arm for Military GPS Receiver Development Support; Ellen Hall Quoted

BAE Systems has tapped Spirent Communications’ federal arm to support its modernization of military Global Positioning System user equipment by providing a controlled reception pattern antenna test system.

Spirent Federal Systems said Tuesday that its CRPA Test System will give BAE the necessary simulated signals for experimenting with M-code and other positioning, navigation and timing applications.

According to Spirent, its offering can test various PNT technologies such as CRPAs, jamming and spoofing mitigation, inertial navigation systems and encrypted military signals.

“The CRPA test system is the culmination of over 35 years of R&D and industry leadership and is perfectly positioned to help with next-generation MGUE modernization,” said Ellen Hall, president and CEO of Spirent Federal.

In May, the Defense Logistics Agency awarded BAE a potential $325 million contract to build and deliver M-Code GPS modules by 2030.