BAE to Deliver New Seekers for Lockheed-Made Anti-Ship Missiles Under $117M Subcontract

BAE Systems has secured a $117 million subcontract to manufacture updated seekers meant to enable target detection and engagement operations of a Lockheed Martin-made anti-ship missile.

The subcontractor said Monday it will deliver its next generation seeker technology to Lockheed to reduce the Long Range Anti-Ship Missile‘s reliance on traditional navigation while pursuing maritime targets in contested environments.

BAE has updated the seeker’s design to streamline the complex process through which the company produces the technology. It delivers the updated seekers under production lots four and five of the technology.

Bruce Konigsberg, radio frequency sensors product area director at BAE Systems, said the company’s seekers are now easier to produce and test.

Production activities take place at BAE’s sites in New Jersey, New York and New Hampshire.

The U.S. Navy, Air Force and foreign militaries employ LRASM.