Bell to Construct Testing, Verification Facility in Texas for Army Aircraft Programs

A Textron company will build a new facility at the Bell Flight Research Center in Arlington, Texas, to accommodate testing and verification activities in support of the U.S. Army’s Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft and Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft programs.

Bell Textron plans to conduct air platform and software risk reduction, integration and evaluation activities at Systems Integration Lab once the new FRC facility is constructed, Textron said Tuesday.

The efforts are meant to support the Army’s Future Vertical Lift weapon system development programs. Keith Flail, executive vice president of advanced vertical lift systems at Bell, saw the SIL as a step closer to delivering FLRAA and FARA platforms to the service branch.

Flail said Bell continues to make capability and workforce investments to ensure delivery of “verifiably high-performance” weapon systems to the Army.

The new facility’s construction is expected to begin in the coming weeks.