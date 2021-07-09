BlackSky to Open Office Space in New Mexico; Brian O’Toole Quoted

BlackSky Holdings aims to expand its business footprint in the Southwest region by opening a new office at a facility built by a space-focused organization in New Mexico.

The geospatial intelligence technology provider said Thursday it collaborated with NewSpace New Mexico, a nonprofit committed to supporting the development of the state as a space innovation base, for the establishment of the new office and collaboration space.

The move is also meant to attract local talent and expand BlackSky’s workforce responsible for engineering, software development and satellite operations.

NewSpace, a shared environment that features large open spaces and rooms for team meetings, was built to promote partnership between academia, industry and the U.S. Air Force.

Brian O’Toole, BlackSky CEO, said the new facility will foster collaboration and allow the company to recruit top talent. “New Mexico’s space industry knowledge and expertise are considerable influences as BlackSky looks to establish a more permanent presence.”

The company said it was also present during an event that launched Unite & Ignite Space, a federally funded co-innovation hub intended to gather resources, programming and workspaces to advance the space industry of New Mexico.

Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., who helped in securing the hub’s funding, said the Unite & Ignite Space and MaxQ campus will serve as a commonplace for established businesses eyeing to expand in New Mexico and local companies seeking development.

Herndon, Virginia-based BlackSky agreed to merge with Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. on Feb. 17 in a business combination deal valued at $1.5 billion, or $10 per share.