Bollinger-Made Transport Barge to Support General Dynamics’ Columbia-Class Submarine Construction

Bollinger Shipyards has christened a new ocean transport barge that was developed to support a General Dynamics subsidiary’s construction of new ballistic missile submarines.

General Dynamics Electric Boat will use the Holland barge, which measures 400 feet by 100 feet, in efforts to build and maintain Columbia-class and Virginia-class submarines for the U.S. Navy, Bollinger said Monday.

Columbia-class submarines, which Electric Boat is manufacturing under a prime contract with the Navy, will carry ballistic missiles as part of the service branch’s sea-based strategic deterrent. The new submarines will succeed the existing Ohio-class vessels.

“The Holland is an integral enabler in support of the construction and on-time delivery of the Columbia Class to maintain the nation’s strategic deterrence capability,” said Capt. Jon Rucker, program manager of the Columbia Class program.

Bollinger built the Holland transport barge under a subcontract awarded in November 2019.