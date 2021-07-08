Booz Allen Receives Cogswell Award for Security Practices; Karen Dahut Quoted

Booz Allen Hamilton has received a James S. Cogswell Award from the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency for an industrial security program being implemented at a company facility in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The consulting firm said Wednesday it was among the 40 cleared contractors selected to receive the award this year and the second time for the company.

More than 30,000 facilities participate in the National Industrial Security Program, with only the top 0.5 percent being given the annual Cogswell recognition.

“We remain dedicated to serving our aerospace and defense clients’ most complex, critical missions with the highest standards of trust and security,” said Karen Dahut, an executive vice president and global defense group lead at Booz Allen.