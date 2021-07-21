Boris Nejikovsky on Ensco’s New Business Groups, SVP Promotions

TYSONS CORNER, VA, July 21, 2021 — Ensco has established two new business groups for aerospace and engineering and surface transportation pursuits and, in connection, promoted Kevin Pruett and Jeffrey Stevens to senior vice president roles, GovCon Wire reported July 14.

Boris Nejikovsky, president of Ensco, said the company aims to attract new customers and gain additional business opportunities amid evolving market conditions through the recent executive promotions and business consolidation efforts.

As senior VP of the Ensco Aerospace and Engineering Group, Pruett will lead the new business arm as it supports commercial and government clients in the aerospace market. Meanwhile, Stevens will serve as SVP of the new Ensco Surface Transportation Group and drive its business expansion efforts.

