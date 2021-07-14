CAES Rolls Out Aerospace, Defense Apprenticeship Program in California

CAES has launched an apprenticeship program in San Jose, California, in an effort to help advance the manufacturing workforce of Silicon Valley and ensure a pipeline of highly skilled technicians.

The trainees of the program, which is a vital part of Evergreen Valley College’s Advanced Manufacturing Technology curriculum, will focus on advanced radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave assemblies designed for aerospace and defense platforms, CAES said Tuesday.

“CAES skilled technicians are the backbone of our company and allow us to meet the growing needs of our customers,” said Alan Takahashi, senior vice president and general manager of CAES’ missiles system division.

The program seeks to provide the students with hands-on training from a large pool of resources. It was developed in collaboration with San Jose’s Workforce Development Board, Work 2 Future, Evergreen Valley College, NextFlex and other industry partners.

The company also launched a pilot class on electronic skills for advanced manufacturing taught by employees of CAES and Evergreen Valley College. Students who will finish the course will be allowed to apply for an apprenticeship at CAES.