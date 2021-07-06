Capewell Appoints Patrick McCarthy as Chief Strategy Officer; CEO Gregory Bloom Quoted

Capewell Aerial Systems has recruited chartered financial analyst Patrick McCarthy to serve as chief strategy officer of the engineering aviation and life support company.

Gregory Bloom, president and CEO of Capewell, said in a statement published Friday McCarthy, an experienced defense, aerospace and intelligence executive, will lead the company’s strategy and customer engagement efforts.

He added that the new CSO will help Capewell’s leadership team drive company growth and find future opportunities.

McCarthy joined Capewell from Neptune Holding, a planning, consulting, advisory and investment firm that focuses mostly on U.S. defense acquisition, policy and strategy.

He previously covered the aerospace, defense and government service industries as a senior managing director at investment bank FBR Capital Markets.

Currently, the Capewell strategy chief is a member of The Military Wellness Initiative’s board and the National Defense Industry Association, the Washington Industrial Round Table and other defense industry organizations.