Carahsoft Expands ITES-SW2 Contract Offerings With 95 New Software Vendors; Craig Abod Quoted

Carahsoft Technology has added 95 software vendors to its Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to further support the U.S. Army’s enterprise infrastructure initiatives.

Commercial off-the-shelf software products from computer security service provider C2 Labs, cybersecurity company Forcepoint, technology organization Thales and other new partners bring the total number of vendors on ITES-SW2 contract to 223, Carahsoft said Wednesday.

Through the acquisition vehicle, the Army, Department of Defense, federal agencies and systems integrators can order from audio and visual, modeling and simulation, network operations, operating systems and 11 other product catalogs.

“Our expanding portfolio of solutions allows us to better meet the needs of our defense and civilian customers across the federal government,” said Craig Abod, president of Carahsoft and a 2021 Wash100 awardee.

ITES-SW2 contract is for the Army Computer Hardware Enterprise Software and Solutions program and is effective until Aug. 30, 2025.