Carahsoft to Distribute Otava Cloud Products Across Government, Education Entities

Carahsoft Technology will market Otava Cloud Solutions’ portfolio of cloud offerings across the public sector through agreements with industrial partners and resellers.

Otava said Tuesday it offers cloud hosting and backup, disaster recovery, colocation and managed security services, which are now available to government and educational entities through Carahsoft’s National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint Master Agreement, Omnia Partners Contract and The Quilt Master Service Agreement, and resell partners.

John Bourjaily, director of state and local government and education sales at Otava, noted that the company’s hybrid information technology offerings are meant to help state, local and educational entities enhance productivity and deliver results as well as protect their data and ensure compliance.

“By joining forces with Carahsoft, we will be able to not only reach, but also assist more public sector organizations in their efforts to advance their cloud and colocation directives,” he added.

The Gen3 Cloud platform of Otava also supports deployments of VMware’s cloud products, including Cloud Director that drives cloud services in virtual data centers.