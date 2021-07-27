Carahsoft to Market Qualys Cloud Platform for Federal Cybersecurity Support

Carahsoft Technology and Qualys have partnered to offer a cloud platform intended to support a Department of Homeland Security effort to reduce cybersecurity risks across non-cabinet-level federal agencies.

The Qualys Cloud Platform is authorized under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program and features capabilities for vulnerability assessment, configuration settings management, asset management and application security testing, the company said Monday.

Qualys looks to support the DHS Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation Dynamic and Evolving Federal Enterprise Network Defense Group F program, which aims to provide more visibility across the federal government.

The offering includes integrated tools meant to enable federal users to automate the ways they protect information technology systems and web applications across various environments.

“We are pleased to offer solutions that align with the recent presidential executive orders and support this critical cross-agency initiative that helps federal agencies meet government cybersecurity and remote connectivity requirements,” said Mike Poulos, technical director for U.S. federal at Qualys.

The platform can be accessed through Carahsoft, which serves as Qualys’ federal distributor.