Carahsoft to Market Spire’s Space-Based Data Products to Public Sector; Ed Fakler Quoted

Carahsoft Technology will provide public sector customers with Spire Global‘s maritime and aircraft tracking data as part of a new partnership between the companies.

Spire’s space-based automatic identification system maritime data and automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast aircraft tracking information will be offered to government end users to help them enhance operational processes and observe suspicious activities around the world, the companies said Thursday in a joint statement.

Government agencies can access the Spire AIS and ADS-B data through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions Software 2 and OMNIA Partners acquisition vehicles.

Ed Fakler, federal channels director at Spire, said the company offers data products to help customer agencies make decisions and aims to introduce its offerings to more government programs.

Spire is Carahsoft’s second new partner in less than a month, following a June deal to help market NightDragon’s cyber products to various governments and educational institutions.