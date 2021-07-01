CGI Director Les Pierce Appointed to National Leased Housing Association’s Board

Les Pierce , director of consulting delivery at CGI, has been appointed to the board of directors of the National Leased Housing Association , a national organization that represents both major public and private participants in the affordable multi-family rental housing industry.

Pierce’s NLHA board assignment will run through June 2023, CGI said Thursday.

“I look forward to working alongside my fellow Board members in ensuring quality, affordable rental housing for low and moderate-income Americans,” commented Pierce.

Pierce has over two decades of experience in consulting with clients such as the Department of Housing and Urban Development and housing authorities in support of enhancing housing program operations and outcomes.

He will bring to NLHA his housing authority support leadership as well as his commitment to expanding affordable housing to higher opportunity areas, reducing barriers to affordable housing and assisting public housing administrators in enacting best practices that drive operational efficiencies and improve outcomes for participants.

In CGI’s business process services practice, Pierce is adept with the Housing Choice Voucher Program requirements. He also possesses extensive knowledge of Performance Based Contract Administrator with 14 years of PBCA experience in project management, start-up, implementation and transition.

Pierce directs PBCA contact centers in both Ohio and New York, responsible for over 250,000 units. He has provided leadership and vision ensuring that all areas pertaining to the annual contributions contract’s compliance are adhered.

Correspondingly, Pierce has trained multi-family owners and agents in many HUD focus groups to establish policies and directions involving various HUD program components.