CGI Secures Spot on Potential $150M Library Of Congress Contract For IT Services; Alisa Bearfield Quoted

CGI has secured a seat on the Library of Congress’ information technology services indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract worth $150 million over five years.

The company said Thursday it will be required to provide end-to-end services for the full range of IT lifecycle activities, bringing leading-edge tools, technology and best practices to the Library.

“It’s an honor to continue our multi-decade partnership with the Library of Congress in advancing the progress of knowledge and creativity to benefit the American people,” stated Alisa Bearfield, vice president of consulting services at CGI Federal.

“CGI will leverage our user experience expertise at multiple federal agencies to strengthen the Library’s user-centric journey with enhanced digital services. The Library will see gains in collaboration across the organization, efficiencies for its employees, security risk mitigation, and transparency for its leadership.”

Services are meant to deliver enhanced user experiences, improved decision making through data visualization as well as greater agility and scalability through cloud-based and commercial off-the-shelf and software-as-a-service solutions.

The company has supported the Library for over 20 years and proven its ability to provide IT infrastructure services, digital transformation services, COTS/SaaS implementation and support, and data analytics as part of a prior IDIQ.

The Law Library of Congress and CGI are currently in partnership to streamline the creation of legal publications through a cloud-based solution that promotes important digital transformation outcomes for the Library.