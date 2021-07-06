CISA Conducts Market Research for .gov Top-Level Domain Services

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has issued a request for information on potential contractors that could support the operation of the .gov top-level domain.

CISA is looking for a registry services provider to help oversee the core Domain Name System infrastructure for TLD and a registrar that can provide web registration and management of .gov domains, support end-users and offer supporting services to improve accessibility, security, privacy and reliability, according to the RFI posted Wednesday.

CISA, which is authorized under the DOTGOV Act of 2020 to manage .gov TLD and oversee global DNS resolution and administration of the .gov zone, expects the registry to be a high-value asset and a FIPS 199 high-impact system and wants the provider of registry services to manage security compliance documentation.

The agency anticipates the registrar to serve as the public website for the .gov TLD, be a FIPS 199 moderate impact platform, developed as an open source software and deployed in a cloud management that the agency and other government entities can manage.

“CISA seeks an experienced provider of digital services with a documented commitment to continuous user research and the incremental delivery of new features to enhance functionality and improve user experience, including user documentation,” the RFI states.

Interested stakeholders have until July 21 to respond to the RFI.