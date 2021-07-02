CISA to Launch Industry Day for Future Cybersecurity Assessment Contract

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency will host a virtual industry event on July 20 to inform interested parties about a future contract for vulnerability management assessment services.

CISA said Wednesday in a SAM.gov notice it invites companies to learn more about the Blue Team Contract, which would task contractors to assess cybersecurity of information technology and operation technology infrastructure.

The contract, on a yearly basis, would provide for 200 to 300 assessments including high-value asset interviews, network flow analyses, validated architecture design reviews, penetration testing and data capture efforts.

Penetration testing and interviews will take place at customer facilities, which may also include those outside the U.S.

The agency plans to gather public comments after the industry event via a request for information. Interested parties may register for the event here until July 18.