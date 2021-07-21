CMMC Accreditation Body Names Black & Veatch as Registered Provider Organization

Black & Veatch‘s management consulting business has received accreditation to prepare federal contractors for assessments under the Department of Defense’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification program.

As a Registered Provider Organization, Black & Veatch Management Consulting can now deliver consulting services to companies applying for Level 1 to 3 CMMC certification, the company said Tuesday.

The accreditation body of the CMMC program named the Black & Veatch subsidiary as one of its RPOs.

Marty Travers, group president with Black & Veatch, said the RPO services will help applicants determine whether they have met pre-determined controls and maturity level requirements under the new DOD cybersecurity framework.

Federal contractors can access Black & Veatch’s RPO services through the CMMC Accreditation Body Marketplace.