Cognosante Maintains CMMI Level 3 Appraisal for Services, Development Functions; Michele Kang Quoted

Cognosante has maintained Level 3 ratings for its service delivery and development processes based on CMMI Institute’s Capability Maturity Model Integration appraisal conducted by Two Harbors.

The maturity appraisal for 2021 marks Cognosante’s eighth year to receive a level 3 rating for service delivery and sixth year for development, the company said Thursday.

CMMI serves as a framework that companies can use as a basis to improve business processes and performance. The level indicated that Cognosante’s service and delivery functions are “well characterized and understood” and that the company describes the said processes “in standards, procedures, tools and methods.”

“Continuous improvement of processes and systems is critical to achieving the mission we share with our customers – supporting the health, safety and well-being of Americans,” said Michele Kang, CEO of Cognosante.

The maturity Level 3 appraisal covers Cognosante and its J. Lodge and Black Turtle Services subsidiaries.