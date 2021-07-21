Collins Unveils Perigon Flight Control System for Commercial, Military Applications

Collins Aerospace has launched a new flight control and vehicle management computer designed to deliver 20 times the processing power of existing company-built systems.

The Perigon computer features a flexible and open-system design and has enough power to run by itself various software applications such as autonomous and fly-by-wire flight control, cybersecurity and predictive maintenance, the Raytheon Technologies subsidiary said Tuesday.

Such capability is meant to enable Collins customers to save space and weight and reduce the need to buy additional computing systems.

The company named Perigon after the mathematical term for a 360-degree angle to highlight that the computer was designed to provide a holistic view of systems.

Kim Kinsley, vice president and general manager for environmental and airframe control systems at Collins Aerospace, said the company looks to assist clients in meeting the future flight computing requirements through Perigon.

The computer is currently undergoing detailed development and integration testing before a planned qualification assessment in 2022.

The Raytheon business said Perigon can be certified by the Federal Aviation Administration for use on commercial and military rotary and fixed-wing platforms.