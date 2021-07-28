Charles River Analytics Receives More Army Funding for Vehicle Cybersecurity Breach Detection System

The U.S. Army has provided Charles River Analytics with additional funding for the development of a cybersecurity system for military ground vehicles equipped with a controller area network.

The computer software company said Tuesday it will continue to build the Controller Area Network Defense in Depth system intended to give military platforms capabilities in detecting, mitigating and preventing cybersecurity breaches through advanced anomaly detection approaches.

The CANDID technology is also meant to provide vehicle operators with situational awareness.

The system is for ground vehicles that use commercial protocols and electronic systems. It can also be applied to commercial cars and other vehicles that rely on controller area networks for communication.

In 2019, Charles River Analytics received a nearly $100 million Small Business Innovation Research Phase 1 award from the Army for CANDID development.

