Cubic to Develop Small Form Factor Radio Prototypes for Air Force; Mike Knowles Quoted

Cubic has secured a U.S. Air Force task order worth over $10 million for the development of two prototype Small Form Factor Radio Phase 2 technologies.

The company said Monday its mission and performance solutions business will work on an SFF Software Definable Radio variant and a generic Open Mission Systems/Open Communication Subsystem 3U VPX Air Data Terminal.

The SFF SDR unit will connect dismounted airmen to other warfighters, while the OMSOCS 3U VPX ADT technology enables the exchange of full-motion video and other data formats.

Cubic noted that it will use its expertise in protected communications platforms to build radios with size, weight, power and cost reduction.

Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions President Mike Knowles said the company’s offering has a protected waveform that meets the service branch’s requirements for conducting air to ground communications while ensuring warfighter safety.

The SFF Radio Phase 2 is part of the Air Force’s Data Links Enterprise effort, which aims to help the military process command and control data, as well as other information.