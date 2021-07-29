CVP to Support USCIS’ Product Engineering Efforts Under $84M Contract

Customer Value Partners has secured a three-year, $84 million contract for product engineering services in support of the Department of Homeland Security’s U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

CVP said Wednesday work under the Services for Product Engineering and Enterprise Delivery contract includes provision of automated infrastructure, user-centered design and DevSecOps services.

DevSecOps combines development, security and information technology activities at the beginning of a software’s life cycle to speed up development progress.

The company will also help USCIS modernize technologies used for the agency’s web portal, customer service and benefits.

e, executive director of the technology modernization practice at CVP, said providing the agency with DevSecOps, user-centered design and engineering services is in line with the company’s growth strategy.

Work under the contract will support USCIS’ mission to administer and secure the country’s immigration system.