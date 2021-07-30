Fortalice’s Theresa Payton: Cyber Champions Needed to Beat Ransomware Syndicates

Theresa Payton, founder and CEO of cybersecurity company Fortalice Solutions, said that critical infrastructure buildout initiatives should include bringing in top cybersecurity talent to defend against a ransomware attack.

“The only way to beat these ransomware syndicates at their own game is to have the best and brightest building the master key to unlock the doors so we don’t have to pay,” Payton told FedTech Magazine in an interview.

The former White House chief information officer noted that her company encourages its clients to report security incidents to the law enforcement sector “for the greater good” even if they do not have a data breach disclosure policy.

When asked about her perspective on the Solarwinds hack, she said it would be challenging to determine the full extent of damage from the data breach across the supply chain.

“The only way to ensure ongoing trust is that you can’t trust what you had. That’s the challenge with something of this magnitude.”

