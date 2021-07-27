CynergisTek Reappoints Company Founder Mac McMillan as President, CEO

Mac McMillan, founder of CynergisTek, has been reappointed to serve as the health care cybersecurity company’s president and CEO in addition to his current position as a board member.

He assumed the dual position from Caleb Barlow, who will remain with the company for a 30-day transition period, CynergisTek said Monday.

In a statement, McMillan thanked Barlow for leading CynergisTek amid the pandemic and helping the company implement a diversification strategy to become a third-party assessor organization for the Department of Defense’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification.

“I intend to quickly engage our employees, customers and shareholders to communicate our plans,” added McMillan, whose reappointment was effective immediately.

He also said the company will begin laying out its new plans in detail over the next two weeks and reveal more information at an earnings call on August 12.