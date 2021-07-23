Datadog Obtains AWS Government Competency Status Award

Datadog, a New York-based developer of monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, has been awarded the government competency status in the Amazon Web Services partner network for supporting federal customers through the delivery of workloads and applications on AWS.

The company said Thursday that it has been granted the authority to operate in 12 government agencies and that the AWS designation underscores the Datadog platform’s capability to meet clients’ security, compliance and operational requirements.

The cloud monitoring platform works by integrating infrastructure metrics, application traces, log information across the DevOps stack, enabling users to operate their cloud environments and address possible issues.

“Datadog provides the visibility we need to monitor containerized microservices applications across the entire stack with confidence,” said Jeff Garrett, technical product manager at the California Department of Health Care Services.