Deloitte, Chamber of Commerce Study Potential Efforts to Promote Trustworthy AI Development

Almost 90 percent of respondents to a survey by a Chamber of Commerce center and Deloitte‘s artificial intelligence hub are seeking more AI technology investment from the government in line with the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence’s recommendations.

Deloitte AI Institute and the Chamber’s Technology Engagement Center aim to identify and assess actions public and private sectors can take to prevent risks from hindering further AI development through their joint “Trustworthy AI Innovation and Investments” research, the company said Tuesday.

The study also looks to determine how public policies can help shape AI platforms that are more responsible and trustworthy.

Respondents see the potential of a government investment in advancing AI marketplace growth, according to survey results.

The survey found that 65 percent of respondents believe consumers’ confidence in AI would rise as the technology leads to the development of new materials, medicines and other beneficial products. Fifty-six percent said AI trust is likely to increase as the technology supports productivity and faster decision making.

“A trustworthy AI approach is critical to fuel continued innovation, mitigate risks associated with AI and inspire confidence and trust in AI systems,” said Beena Ammanath, executive director of Deloitte AI Institute.

250 industry leaders from various U.S. organizations responded to the ssurvey.