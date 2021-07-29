Deloitte, Palo Alto Networks Team Up for Zero Trust, Cloud Cybersecurity Offerings

Deloitte and Palo Alto Networks have partnered to offer integrated end-to-end zero trust and multi-cloud cybersecurity services.

The two companies will help enterprise and government customers defend their digital assets through an agile and simple security infrastructure, a joint statement said Wednesday.

As part of the agreement, Deloitte’s zero trust framework will be offered with Palo Alto Networks’ security technologies to enable faster adoption and reduce compliance dwell time.

Deloitte will combine its cloud security controls framework and cloud use cases with Palo Alto Networks’ Prisma Cloud security system and Cortex XSOAR security orchestration, automation and response platform that would allow for a unified and rapid approach to cyber protection.

“Taking a proactive approach to cyber risk management… enables that change in a risk-aware fashion, identifying and addressing security gaps early in the process instead of waiting for trouble to arise,” said Kieran Norton, infrastructure solution leader at Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory.

The partnership’s integrated offerings are currently available in the U.S.