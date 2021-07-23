DOE Updates Cybersecurity Evaluation Tool for Energy Companies

The Department of Energy has updated a guidance tool that allows power companies to assess their processes, methods and practices for securing operational and information technology assets.

Version 2 of the Cybersecurity Capability Maturity Model seeks to help energy system operators determine how they fare in managing risks to cloud computing, artificial intelligence and other technologies that are increasingly being used within the industry, DOE said Thursday.

The updated C2M2 tool uses input from 145 cybersecurity professionals across 77 organizations in the energy sector.

DOE developed the original model with an industry advisory group in 2012 and released the new version to support the White House’s 100-day national cybersecurity initiative

