Donnie Scott: IDEMIA to Advance Work on Digital Identity, Contactless Biometrics

Donnie Scott, CEO of Identity and Security North America business at IDEMIA, said he expects the company to accelerate work on digital identity and contactless biometrics as he anticipates the technologies to be widely adopted driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, The Washington Business Journal reported Wednesday.

“Obviously, when you’ve got a pandemic where you are trying to socially distance, you’re trying to enable a trust relationship to occur without the traditional means of doing that, contactless biometrics kind of came to the forefront,” Scott told the publication in an interview.

Scott said he is looking at the current administration’s security and technology modernization priorities through its budget request for fiscal year 2022 and the potential impact of those priorities on physical identification cards and digital platforms.

“I think there’s a lot of exciting things we’ll see out of the federal government in this forward-leaning — how we can better enable technology to not just help the government employee, but also our engagement with citizens,” he said.

Scott, who assumed his current role in June after serving as senior vice president and general manager of IDEMIA’s North America public security division, also talked about the company’s recovery and hybrid work arrangement.