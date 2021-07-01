Draper Designs Analysis Tool for Military Positioning, Navigation & Timing Systems

Draper has designed a modeling and simulation tool to help military analysts understand how a positioning, navigation and timing system would perform in ground, air and naval mission scenarios.

Multi-Domain Quantitative Decision Aid is intended to test the effectiveness of PNT sensors in a simulated environment and give researchers insight to potentially determine which offering to pursue early on in the development phase, Draper said Wednesday.

The Massachusetts-based company is using a digital engineering method to help Army Futures Command develop the software and detect any technical issue that may arise during the development project.

Chance Reichel, defense systems program manager at Draper, said that jamming activity or equipment malfunction could affect the ability of current global positioning system technology to acquire signals.

He added that the company aims to produce modeling and simulation platforms as military agencies look to complement GPS systems with PNT sensors.

The Army’s Command, Control, Communication, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Center plans to conduct a final capstone demonstration of the MDQA tool in September.