Drone Racing League, USAF Partnership to Support Pilot Recruitment

The U.S. Air Force has renewed its partnership with Drone Racing League to expand efforts that promote professional drone piloting and support the service branch’s pilot recruitment efforts.

The renewed partnership provides virtual drone racing, season-broadcast integrations, custom content and other DRL opportunities to drone pilots, DRL said Wednesday.

Aspiring drone pilots will get the opportunity to train using 50 video tutorials under the U.S. Air Force / DRL First Person View 101 Series, featuring lessons on drone navigation maneuvers as well as recommendations on how to fly drones like a professional.

The renewal continues the USAF-DRL partnership that has been going on for four years and precedes the upcoming 2021-22 DRL Allianz World Championship Season.

DRL expects the renewed partnership to help the global drone market become a $58 billion industry five years from now.

“Working with the Drone Racing League is critical to boosting our recruiting pool, reaching millions of young fans, who include top drone pilots, engineers and technologists,” said Maj. Jason Wyche, chief of the national events branch at the Air Force Recruiting Service.