DTRA Seeks Info on AI, Machine Learning, Data Science Tech Capabilities

The Defense Threat Reduction Agency wants information on companies, universities and other organizations working on artificial intelligence, machine learning and data science technologies that could help counter weapons of mass destruction and other emerging threats.

DTRA intends to use AI, ML and data science tools to improve decision-making and situational awareness for countering WMD and supporting deterrence missions, automate the identification of CWMD and deterrence objects and activities and facilitate information delivery to meet warfighter operational needs, according to a request for information posted Friday.

The technology interest areas outlined in the RFI include AI-enhanced modeling and simulation, natural language processing, computer vision, high performance computing and multiagent systems.

The agency is seeking information on data analytics, cloud platforms for data transfer and harmonization, data storage and accessibility, automated data labeling and other data-related capabilities.

DTRA has asked interested stakeholders to share information on other specific interest areas, including the detection of spectral emissions, sensor data integration, human/computer interface and extraction of actionable information from noisy data.

Responses to the RFI are due Oct. 15.