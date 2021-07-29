Esri Opens Geospatial Innovation Center Office in St. Louis

Redlands, California-based location intelligence provider Esri has expanded its footprint into the Geospatial Innovation Center at T-REX in St. Louis, Missouri, by opening a new office space that is meant to promote developer collaboration through a startup-focused initiative.

Esri said Wednesday program participants in the center will gain access to its ArcGIS Developers tools and services, and the company also plans to offer workshops to provide resources and training in support of startup development efforts.

The Esri Startup program caters to those in artificial intelligence, data analytics, defense, drone, extended reality and smart city subject areas.

“Having [Esri] participate with us in supporting innovation and entrepreneurship will be critical to the development of new companies, geospatial talent and geosolutions for the region and for our nation,” commented Mark Tatgenhorst, program director of the Geospatial Innovation Center.

Tara Mott, a St. Louis-based National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency account manager at Esri, said the company will join other T-REX organzations and support future developments in location intelligence technology.

Aside from its Geospatial Innovation Center space, Esri also opened a center in the St. Charles, Missouri, office to facilitate technical support and further growth in the geospatial field.