ExecutiveBiz Events To Host A Conversation with Author Joshua Frank On Aug. 26th

At first glance, the world of government contracting may seem like an unnavigable and tangled web of task orders, contract awards and vehicles granted from mysterious government organizations that only the biggest companies can win. In actuality, a deep understanding of the government’s priorities and rules governing the GovCon sector enables a firm of any size or history to compete for a wide array of awards that strengthen national security, promote government efficiency and much more.



Rich Wilkinson, Unanet's director of Sales Engineering and Enablement, will moderate a Fireside Chat with the author, speaker, founder and managing partner at RSM Federal, Joshua Frank

Frank will discuss how to maneuver in the GovCon sector and secure lucrative contracts that promote growth and innovation. He will also provide his experiences and perspective on effective government contracting practices along with his new book, “An Insider’s Guide to Winning Government Contracts.”

Joshua Frank is an award-winning business coach, professional speaker and bestselling author. He is a notable authority on government sales and business acceleration, with more than three decades of experience in the government market. Frank specializes in bridging business strategies with federal sales strategies. He is an expert in the development and implementation of tactics and techniques required to differentiate, position for and win desirable government contracts.

Frank’s seminars are frequently the top-rated sessions at national conferences and events. His coaching has assisted companies to win more than $2.8 billion in government contracts and $30 billion in indefinite-delivery contracts. His hallmark business strategies facilitate improved positioning, competitive advantage and sales cycle acceleration to winning new contracts and increasing revenue.

Thousands of testimonials testify that Frank’s approach is rated as being real-world, highly educational, and thought-provoking. Additionally, Frank is the author of multiple Amazon bestsellers.

