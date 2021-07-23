Falkonry’s Operational AI Tech Gets Design Recognition From Navy

Falkonry has demonstrated the ability of its artificial intelligence-based platform to provide actionable information to operation teams by using multisource data and, in connection, has obtained a strategic design win from the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division.

The effort was made as part of the initial Research, Development, Test and Evaluation program aimed at advancing the U.S. Navy’s sustainment and equipment performance, Falkonry said Thursday.

During the evaluation period in the DDG-1000 vessel class, the Falkonry Operational AI autonomously uncovered normal and nonnormal operating states and traced them back to the respective ship components.

According to Falkonry, the platform’s performance indicated that the vessel’s operational state can potentially be determined through scans of individual components’ operational patterns.

“[Falkonry’s] user interface and unique approach to pattern discovery and recognition both at an individual component- and entire system-level enables scaled [Condition-Based Maintenance+ program] implementations to further the Navy’s sustainment goals,” commented Dan Santosusso, an NSWC Philadelphia electrical engineer.