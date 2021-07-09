Former Honeywell Exec Mike Elias Joins CAES as Space Systems Division SVP, GM; Mike Kahn Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, July 9, 2021 — CAES has named Mike Elias, who worked at Honeywell International for over three decades, as senior vice president and general manager of space systems division, responsible for overseeing the company’s portfolio of space products and its division operations in Colorado, New York and Sweden, GovCon Wire reported July 1.

Mike Kahn, president and CEO of CAES and a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient, said the aerospace and defense industry veteran will help the company grow its space business and further strengthen partnerships with its customers and enhance program performance and product delivery.

About Executive Mosaic

Founded in 2002, Executive Mosaic is a leadership organization and media company. It provides its members an opportunity to learn from peer business executives and government thought leaders while providing an interactive forum to develop key business and partnering relationships.

Executive Mosaic offers highly coveted executive events, breaking business news on the Government Contracting industry, and delivers robust and reliable content through seven influential websites and four consequential E-newswires. Executive Mosaic is headquartered in Tysons Corner, VA.