General Atomics Delivers Aircraft Launch System, Arresting Gear for Navy’s Gerald R. Ford-Class Carriers

General Atomics‘ electromagnetic systems business maintains on-schedule delivery of electromagnetic aircraft launch systems and advanced arresting gear for the U.S. Navy’s Gerald R. Ford-class carriers.

The company said Monday its recently delivered EMALS and AAG units will be installed on the future USS John F. Kennedy and USS Enterprise, also known as CVN 79 and CVN 80, respectively.

The delivery follows USS Gerald R. Ford’s at-sea operational testing with EMALS and AAG as part of the ship’s 18-month post-delivery trial and test phase.

CVN 78 has completed more than 8,150 launches and recoveries with General Atomics’ EMALS and AAG, according to the company.

“We’ve delivered 97 percent of EMALS and AAG equipment for CVN 79, meeting the installation schedule,” said Scott Forney, president of General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems.

The Navy is now in the process of determining contract and timeline requirements for the EMALS and AAG of USS Doris Miller, the fourth Ford-class carrier.