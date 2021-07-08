in News, Technology

General Atomics Rolls Out Dutch Air Force’s 1st MQ-9A Block 5 Drone; Linden Blue Quoted

General Atomics Rolls Out Dutch Air Force's 1st MQ-9A Block 5 Drone; Linden Blue Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

General Atomics has rolled out the first MQ-9A Block 5 unmanned aircraft and ground control station the company’s aeronautical systems unit produced for the Netherlands’ air force to fulfill a foreign military sales requirement.

The acceptance testing phase for the Dutch remotely piloted aircraft is scheduled to commence in early 2022 at the Gray Butte Flight Operations Facility in California, the company said Wednesday.

Under the FMS deal, General Atomics will provide four MQ-9A Block 5 drones and four terminals to the customer.

“The Netherlands now joins the United Kingdom, Italy, France and Spain as NATO countries operating our advanced RPAs, with Belgium coming online in the next few years,” said Linden Blue, GA-ASI CEO.

The Block 5 system is designed to operate for more than 27 hours, fly at a speed of 240 knots and carry up to 3,850 pounds of payload.

Aircraft features include a full motion video processing system, synthetic aperture and maritime surveillance radars and a moving target indicator.

GA-ASIGeneral AtomicsGovconLinden Bluemq-9a block 5remotely piloted aircraftRoyal Netherlands Air Force

Axellio Receives Army's Follow-On Contract to Expand Packet Capture System Deployment; Bill Miller Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Axellio Receives Army’s Follow-On Contract to Expand Packet Capture System Deployment; Bill Miller Quoted
Air Force Releases New Graphic Design of Northrop B-21 Bomber Aircraft - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Air Force Releases New Graphic Design of Northrop B-21 Bomber Aircraft